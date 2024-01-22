Left Menu

Ananya Panday walks for Rahul Mishra at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Actor Ananya Panday made heads turn with her showstopper look for ace designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

Actor Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ananya Panday made heads turn with her showstopper look for ace designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Ananya walked the ramp wearing a butterfly sieve dress. Basically, she carried a sieve adorned with butterfly motifs with her hands. It seems like it is attached to the mini dress underneath in black colour.

Sharing a video from the show, Ananya wrote, "Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week." For his collection "Superheroes", Rahul Mishra has taken inspiration from the insect kingdom and those of who are getting instinct or on the verge of extinction.

"Beyond my own comfort zone, I look back once more at those who've been here before me. I seek to not just just appreciate the beauty or the vividness of the insect kingdom but also challenge our whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects and feel the emotions otherwise coming from a primal notion of fear," Rahul Mishra wrote on his Instagram. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ananya recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

