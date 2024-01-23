Left Menu

Ananya Panday makes runway debut at Paris Couture Week, walks ramp for Rahul Mishra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:25 IST
Ananya Panday (Image source: Twitter)
Bollywood star Ananya Panday made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra.

The ace couturier presented his haute couture spring collection 'Superheroes' at the 2024 edition of fashion gala on Monday.

Panday, 25, walked the ramp in a short black and gold strapless dress, accompanied by a handcrafted giant sieve, featuring a black, gold and white sequin dress and butterflies embroidered on the mesh.

''Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week,'' the ''Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'' star posted on her Instagram Stories. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the fashion show.

Mishra, who has presented his collections at the fashion gala in the past as well, also posted photos and videos from the show on Instagram.

On the film front, Panday was most recently seen in Netflix film ''Kho Gaya Hum Kahan'', co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will next star in an untitled movie, which will be directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

