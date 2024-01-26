Tripura's spiritual leader Chitta Maharaj, Smriti Rekha Chakma to get 'Padma Shri'

Spiritual Leader from Tripura Chitta Maharaj of Santikali Ashram and Chakma Loin loom Shawl Weaver Smriti Rekha Chakma will be among the recipients of Padma awards to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu this year. Chitta Maharaj and Smriti Rekha Chakma have been named for the prestigious 'Padma Shri', one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

Chitta Maharaj of ShantiKali Ashram has been awarded Padma Shri in the category of Others Spiritualism. On the other hand, Smriti Rekha Chakma has been awarded in the category of Art (Textile-waving-Loinloom).

Chitra Maharaj has been transforming the lives of many Janjati people through spiritualism and expansion of education. Smriti Lekha Chakma is a Chakma Lionloom Shwal Weaver, that transforms eco-friendly vegetable diet cotton threads into traditional designs promoting the use of natural dyes.

She also runs a socio-cultural organization to impart training to rural women in the art of weaving and empower them. Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha congratulated both the recipients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)