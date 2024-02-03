Left Menu

Mumbai event calls for more films on queer stories

The event also featured the screening of award-winning French film Two of Us.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:33 IST
Panelists at an event that seeks to empower LGBTQIA+ storytellers called for more films on queer stories driven by nuanced characters.

The event on Friday was part of the culmination of the QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab. Led by The Queer Muslim Project, the Lab supports LGBTQIA+ storytellers with the tools, resources, and networks needed to boost their careers and tell stories that can drive meaningful change and contribute to new queer narratives from South Asia. The conversation ''Pathways to Queer Inclusion in Cinema'' was attended by screenwriter-director Alankrita Shrivastava, influencer-actor Trinetra Haldar, associate producer of Junglee Pictures Uzma Khan and filmmaker Arvind Caulagi.

The discussion weaved together perspectives from the film industry and suggested a future of inclusivity, focussing on the need for more diverse representation behind the camera. The panel also explored ways in which diverse queer narratives can drive a meaningful change and contribute to affirmative narratives.

The event also featured the screening of award-winning French film ''Two of Us''. The 2019 romantic drama film, directed by Filippo Meneghetti, was selected as the French entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. It encapsulates the story of two retired women who have been secretly in love for decades.

The 2023 edition of QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab featured 10 diverse storytellers and screenwriters from different parts of India, who received creative guidance and mentorship from leading industry professionals to write and develop original short narrative fiction screenplays on queer themes.

