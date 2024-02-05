FACTBOX-Grammys 2024: Winners at Sunday's televised ceremony

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Midnights," Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR "Flowers," Miley Cyrus SONG OF THE YEAR "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish (from the motion picture "Barbie"); Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters BEST NEW ARTIST Victoria Monet

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Midnights," Taylor Swift BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE "Flowers," Miley Cyrus BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM "Manana Sera Bonito," Karol G BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson BEST R&B SONG "Snooze," by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters THE DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD Jay-Z

