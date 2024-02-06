Left Menu

David Leitch in talks to direct new 'Jurassic World' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:00 IST
David Leitch in talks to direct new 'Jurassic World' movie
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the next installment in the ''Jurassic World'' franchise.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original ''Jurassic Park'' and its 1997 sequel ''Jurassic Park: The Lost World'', will pen the script for the new movie.

The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades.

The franchise started with Steven Speilberg's ''Jurassic Park'' trilogy, which also included ''Jurassic Park III'' (2001).

A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of ''Jurassic Park'', began with 2015's ''Jurassic World'', followed by sequels -- ''Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'' (2018) and ''Jurassic World Dominion'' (2022).

Spielberg is set to executive produce the new movie through his company Amblin Entertainment, alongside Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North.

Leitch, a former stunt performer and coordinator, is best known for directing blockbusters such as "Atomic Blonde", "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbes & Shaw", ''Deadpool 2″ and ''Bullet Train''.

The director is currently awaiting the release of his action-comedy ''The Fall Guy'', starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The film will be released in theatres worldwide in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024