David Leitch in talks to direct new 'Jurassic World' movie

Filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the next installment in the ''Jurassic World'' franchise.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original ''Jurassic Park'' and its 1997 sequel ''Jurassic Park: The Lost World'', will pen the script for the new movie.

The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades.

The franchise started with Steven Speilberg's ''Jurassic Park'' trilogy, which also included ''Jurassic Park III'' (2001).

A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of ''Jurassic Park'', began with 2015's ''Jurassic World'', followed by sequels -- ''Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'' (2018) and ''Jurassic World Dominion'' (2022).

Spielberg is set to executive produce the new movie through his company Amblin Entertainment, alongside Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North.

Leitch, a former stunt performer and coordinator, is best known for directing blockbusters such as "Atomic Blonde", "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbes & Shaw", ''Deadpool 2″ and ''Bullet Train''.

The director is currently awaiting the release of his action-comedy ''The Fall Guy'', starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The film will be released in theatres worldwide in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)