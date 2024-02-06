"Can't wait for her to shake up the world": Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's upcoming album

Travis Kelce is a proud boyfriend as Taylor Swift recently bagged two Grammy awards. Apart from winning the two awards, Swift also announced her upcoming album 'The Tortured Poets Department' which will be out in April, 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, during a Super Bowl media event on Monday, talked about the pop sensation's upcoming album. Kelce confessed that he sees it as a game changer. "I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable," Kelce told reporters. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," reported PEOPLE.

When pressed for more details about her project, Kelce motioned that they are under lock and key. "I can't give you anything," he said. "I'll leave that up to her." Taylor Swift anounced her upcoming album during her Grammy accepting speech for the 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Midnights'.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," as per PEOPLE. She added, "It's called the Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Soon after her announcement, she took to Instagram and shared the poster of her album. She captioned the post, "All's fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

'The Tortured Poets Department' will be out on April 19. (ANI)

