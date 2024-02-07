Left Menu

Crew member dies in fall on set of Marvel TV's 'Wonder Man'

A crew member died in a fall on the set of Marvel Studios television series "Wonder Man" on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney-owned studio said. The man, a rigger, fell from a catwalk onto a stage at Radford Studio Center just outside of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 05:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 05:28 IST
A crew member died in a fall on the set of Marvel Studios television series "Wonder Man" on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney-owned studio said. The man, a rigger, fell from a catwalk onto a stage at Radford Studio Center just outside of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Riggers set up scaffolding to hold lights, cameras and other equipment at different angles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the man as 41-year-old Juan Carlos Osorio of Temple City, California. Police had earlier estimated his age as 50. Filming was not taking place at the time of the accident, and production was halted for the day.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," a Marvel spokesperson said. "Wonder Man" is an upcoming Disney+ series that stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a stunt man turned superhero.

Deaths on movie and TV sets are rare. One of the most high-profile instances occurred in October 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

