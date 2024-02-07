Left Menu

Tom Holland to make theatre comeback with new version of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Tom Holland Image Credit: Flickr
Hollywood star Tom Holland is set to return to the stage with a new iteration of William Shakespeare's ''Romeo & Juliet''.

Holland, the star of multiple Marvel movies where he plays Spider-Man, will take on the role of the Bard's tragic hero Romeo in the West End production, to be directed by Jamie Lloyd.

The play, which will run at Duke of York's theatre for 12 weeks from May 11 to August 3, is being described as a ''pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters''.

Llyod earlier directed the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical ''Sunset Boulevard'', starring Nicole Scherzinger.

''Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End,'' Llyod said.

Holland started his journey in theatre as a child artist with ''Billy Elliot the Musical'' at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in 2008.

The actor had essayed the role of Michael Caffrey, the best friend of the titular character, in the stage production and later played the main character.

Holland was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ series ''The Crowded Room''. His last feature film was 2022's ''Uncharted''.

