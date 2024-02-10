Left Menu

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2024 nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday unveiled its nominees for 2024, with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas hits, and Cher, the Goddess of Pop, making the list for the first time. Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, Britpop icons Oasis, the soulful Sade, and Sinéad O’Connor.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:02 IST
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2024 nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday unveiled its nominees for 2024, with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas hits, and Cher, the Goddess of Pop, making the list for the first time. Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, Britpop icons Oasis, the soulful Sade, and Sinéad O'Connor. Ozzy Osbourne, following his previous induction with Black Sabbath, is recognized for his solo career.

R&B star Mary J. Blige makes the list for a second time, with ten of the fifteen acts on the ballot for the first time. To be considered for this honor, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The final list will be announced in late April. The ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, will be livestreamed on Disney+ and a special broadcast will air on ABC, which will be available on Hulu the following day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024