'The Color Purple' to stream on this date

Updated: 11-02-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 10:00 IST
'The Color Purple' (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
The coming-of-age musical period drama film directed by Blitz Bazawule, 'The Color Purple', will make its streaming debut on Max on February 16, reported Deadline. Marcus Gardley's screenplay is based on the stage musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker.

The Blitz Bazawule-directed musical adaptation stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Danielle Brooks. Adapted from the novel and Broadway musical, the film tells the timeless story of love and resilience. Celie (Barrino), separated from her sister Nettie (Bailey) and her children, endures numerous challenges in her life, including an abusive spouse simply known as Mister (Domingo).

Celie, with the help of seductive singer Shug Avery (Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Brooks), eventually discovers remarkable strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new sort of sisterhood. Bazawule directs from a screenplay by Marcus Gardley, whose script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, who also served as executive music producer along with Nick Baxter and Bazawule.

The critically acclaimed film has received an Academy Award nomination (Danielle Brooks for Supporting Actress), two SAG Award nominations, five Critics Choice Awards nominations, two BAFTA noms, two Golden Globe nominations, 17 NAACP Image Awards nominations and more, as well as winning four African-American Film Critics Association Awards and nine Black Reel Awards, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

