Left Menu

'Versatile, charismatic' Sigourney Weaver honoured at Spain's Goya Awards

of how powerful women are in all kinds of surprising ways," Weaver told a star-studded audience at the Goya Awards gala in the northwestern city of Valladolid, that included Hollywood fixtures such as Penelope Cruz.

Reuters | Valladolid | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:34 IST
'Versatile, charismatic' Sigourney Weaver honoured at Spain's Goya Awards
  • Country:
  • Spain

U.S. actress Sigourney Weaver on Saturday won the International Goya Award in recognition of what the Spanish Film Academy dubbed an impressive career, during which she brought to life "independent, complex and strong female characters". The 74-year-old, best known for playing Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" franchise, is only the third recipient of the honorary prize, which since its creation in 2022 has been awarded to Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

"(I am) always looking for stories about and for women, to remind us... of how powerful women are in all kinds of surprising ways," Weaver told a star-studded audience at the Goya Awards gala in the northwestern city of Valladolid, that included Hollywood fixtures such as Penelope Cruz. Weaver also paid tribute to Spanish actress Maria Luisa Sola, who has dubbed her in over 30 films, starting with Alien.

"The excellent actress who dubs me should be up here, too," she said, to applause from the audience, joking her acting was so much better dubbed in Spanish. The jury praised Weaver's versatility, charisma and talent displayed in roles ranging from the dramatic - like her acclaimed portrayal of naturalist Dian Fossey in "Gorillas in the Mist" - to more comedic outings as in "Ghostbusters".

"Society of the Snow", depicting the true story of the plane crash of a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes in 1972, was the evening's big winner, taking home 12 awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024