Taylor Swift cheers for boyfriend Travis Kelce as she attends 2024 Super Bowl

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is her boyfriend Travis Kelce's biggest cheerleader. The singer arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas to support her beau during the championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 09:33 IST
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ice Spice (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As per PEOPLE, The Chiefs scored in the third quarter of the big game -- and Swift was spotted on the broadcast celebrating with her pals, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Ashley Avignone in her suite at Allegiant Stadium. The 'Karma' singer brought along her close friends for the big game in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he looked to win his third Super Bowl.

Several clips of the Grammy-winning pop sensation went viral on social media in which she could be seen cheering for Kelce. Swift grabbed eyeballs with her stylish attire at the stadium. She donned an all-black ensemble and tied her hair into a ponytail.

She arrived at the game along with her mother Andrea Swift and father Scott Swift. Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce were among the NFL star's loved ones cheering him on in Las Vegas with the Swifts, as per PEOPLE.

The Super Bowl is her 13th Chiefs game -- her favorite number. With her in attendance, the Chiefs have won nine games. After the Chiefs-Ravens, Travis and Taylor celebrated on the field with a hug and a kiss, reported PEOPLE. On the work front, Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is all set to begin its OTT journey.

The concert film will stream on OTT platform Disney+ and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions. The newly expanded version of 'The Eras Tour' will hit Disney+ worldwide on March 15, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

