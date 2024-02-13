Odd News Roundup: Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar
A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home. Gregory Guiot discovered the boar they call Oscar as a small piglet during a hunting trip with his dogs and decided to take him in to care for temporarily.
