Left Menu

Gosling, Stone and a canine star mingle at Oscar nominees' lunch

Stars of "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and other Oscar-nominated films came together on Monday at the annual nominees luncheon, a celebratory event where actors, directors and behind-the-scenes artists mingled and posed for a group photo. Ryan Gosling, nominated for playing Ken in the "Barbie" movie, stood out in the hotel ballroom in a lilac-colored suit.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 06:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 06:40 IST
Gosling, Stone and a canine star mingle at Oscar nominees' lunch

Stars of "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and other Oscar-nominated films came together on Monday at the annual nominees luncheon, a celebratory event where actors, directors and behind-the-scenes artists mingled and posed for a group photo.

Ryan Gosling, nominated for playing Ken in the "Barbie" movie, stood out in the hotel ballroom in a lilac-colored suit. He stopped to greet Messi, a dog that played a key role in best picture nominee "Anatomy of a Fall." Emma Stone, a best actress contender for her role in dark comedy "Poor Things," and "Maestro" stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, also chatted with colleagues and studio executives.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. - all nominees for atomic bomb drama "Oppenheimer" - also worked their way through the crowd. Director Steven Spielberg, a nominee as a producer for best picture nominee "Maestro," posed for selfies. Along with A-list stars, the crowd included sound mixers, costume designers and other craftspeople. At the end, the dozens of nominees were called to the stage for a group photo.

The mood was overwhelmingly upbeat as nominees celebrated their achievements and no one had to worry about losing, or making a speech, as they do on Oscar night. "I wish I could bottle the excitement in this room," said Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars.

This year's Oscars will take place on March 10 and be broadcast live on Walt Disney's ABC network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024