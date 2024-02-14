Left Menu

Akshay Kumar attends inauguration of BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi

Actor Akshay Kumar, who missed attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya last month, arrived at Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to attend its inauguration.

Actor Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Akshay Kumar, who missed attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya last month, arrived at Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to attend its inauguration. In the visuals captured by ANI, the Khiladi Kumar can be seen donning an ethnic kurta.

Actor Dilip Joshi and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan also paid a visit to the temple which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing happiness about the opening of the Hindu Temple, Dilip Joshi told ANI, "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to construct this temple. I pray that the message of harmony is spread across the world from this temple."

Mahadevan also expressed his happiness. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this..."

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the mandir."The UAE Government, during its Year of Tolerance, allocated a further 13.5 acres of land in January 2019--making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the Mandir," the release read. (ANI)

