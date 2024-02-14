Ranveer celebrates 5 years of 'Gully Boy'

Actor Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has completed five years since its release. To commemorate the day, Ranveer, who played the main character, Murad, in the film took to Instagram stories and shared a BTS video from the movie, expressing gratitude.

The clip starts with a title, "Five years ago Gully magic unfolded." A montage of the movie's scenes is shown in the video.

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy and follows the story of a young aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai who rises to fame in the hip-hop scene. The main character, Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, faces challenges and struggles as he tries to break free from his socio-economic constraints and pursue his passion for music.

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Safeena, Murad's girlfriend, and the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher, a supportive mentor and friend. The film received widespread acclaim for its authentic portrayal of the hip-hop culture in India and the compelling performances of the cast.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3.'

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don instalments. "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read. 'Don 3' will arrive in 2025. (ANI)

