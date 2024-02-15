Left Menu

Snoop Dogg to bring a new take to NBC's Olympics coverage

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 02:04 IST
Rapper Snoop Dogg, who is returning to NBC's Olympics coverage this summer with a higher profile, promised more of the unique commentary that won fans three years ago at the Tokyo games.

Wearing a red, white and blue track suit with his name and the NBC peacock logo, the hip hop megastar said on Wednesday that his plan for Paris entailed "shaking it up in many different ways, bringing my flavor." "It's going to be me in the field, at events, moving through the city, doing the things that Snoop Dogg does," he said at a Television Critics Association event.

Snoop and comedian Kevin Hart narrated Olympic highlights that ran on the Peacock streaming service at the summer games held in 2021 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In one clip, Snoop marveled at the agility on display in an equestrian event, calling it "off the chain," and wondered "how do horses get to Tokyo?" "I'm going to get fired or promoted" for bringing Snoop into prime time broadcasts, joked Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC's Olympics production.

The Paris Olympics will take place July 26 to Aug. 11. NBC, owned by Comcast, will broadcast live coverage of high profile events such as gymnastics and swimming during the day with recaps in prime time. Snoop said he would be fully prepared for his unconventional gig.

"I don't never come in cold. I always come in hot," he said. "Don't worry about the research. I know everything about everybody. It's going to be fun." On a serious note, the musician said he was honored to play a role at the Olympics, which he considered a moment of peace when the world comes together.

"I always represent peace," he said.

