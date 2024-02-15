Left Menu

Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar to star in psychological thriller 'Crossfire'

Actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Khushalii Kumar are all set to share the screen space in an upcoming psychological thriller film 'Crossfire'.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar to star in psychological thriller 'Crossfire'
Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Khushalii Kumar are all set to share the screen space in an upcoming psychological thriller film 'Crossfire'. Helmed by director Harish Raut, the film promises a riveting fusion of suspense and heartfelt drama and guarantees an immersive cinematic journey that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats, brimming with a spectrum of emotions.

'Crossfire' follows Ipsita Dhar (Khushalii) as her life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh (Shantanu), newly released from prison. Their meeting sparks a deep bond, with Ipsita becoming instrumental in Bhanu's journey of redemption, navigating love, betrayal, and the search for inner peace. Their relationship explores the complexities of human emotions and the consequences of one's decisions. Talking about the project, Raut said, "It's a psychological thriller but has a very strong human drama in the backdrop. With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushali, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on the floor in October."

Khushalii, thrilled to be a part of 'Crossfire,' expressed her excitement, stating, "I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences." Shantanu shared his thoughts on the script, saying, "From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of 'Crossfire'."

Shantanu is known for his performance in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Khushalii, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film 'Starfish'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

