Left Menu

'No cause for worry', says former PM Deve Gowda hospitalised in Bengaluru for 'routine checks'

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he is in a hospital for routine checks and that there is no cause for any worry.The 90-year-old, who is the national president of the Janata Dal Secular, said he will be back home soon.I learn that some exaggerated reports are appearing on news channels with regard to my health.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:46 IST
'No cause for worry', says former PM Deve Gowda hospitalised in Bengaluru for 'routine checks'
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he is in a hospital for ''routine checks'' and that there is no cause for any worry.

The 90-year-old, who is the national president of the Janata Dal (Secular), said he will be back home soon.

''I learn that some exaggerated reports are appearing on news channels with regard to my health. I wish to clarify that I am in the hospital for only routine checks. I'll be back home soon. There is no cause for any worry,'' Gowda posted on social media platform X.

The exact reason for Gowda's health check-up is not known. He has been ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues for some time now.

Last year too Gowda was admitted to a hospital here for a ''routine check up''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024