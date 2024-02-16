'Ishq Vishk Rebound' to release in cinemas on June 28

''Ishq Vishk Rebound'', starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Naila Grewal, will release in theatres on June 28.

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy which featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

Saraf shared the date announcement of ''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' on his Instagram page.

''Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!'' he captioned the post.

The film is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan, daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.

The original film was directed by Ken Ghosh and also starred Vishal Malhotra.

