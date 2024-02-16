Left Menu

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' to release in cinemas on June 28

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:29 IST
'Ishq Vishk Rebound' to release in cinemas on June 28
  • Country:
  • India

''Ishq Vishk Rebound'', starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Naila Grewal, will release in theatres on June 28.

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy which featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

Saraf shared the date announcement of ''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' on his Instagram page.

''Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!'' he captioned the post.

The film is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan, daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.

The original film was directed by Ken Ghosh and also starred Vishal Malhotra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024