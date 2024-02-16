Left Menu

Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years

"But they can be sorted out, the neck can be repaired and we can make it playable again," Wass said. In 2015, a guitar stolen from the late John Lennon in the 1960s sold for $2.41 million at an auction in Beverly Hills, California.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:53 IST
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt. The guitar, dubbed the "most iconic lost musical instrument of all time" by the team behind the search, The Lost Bass Project, was used in Beatles singles including 1963 hits "She Loves You" and "All My Loving."

"It's the bass that started Beatlemania," Nick Wass, one of the founders of the search team, told Reuters. "That's why it's important, it's the one that got it going."

A public appeal by the project last year was shared around the world. "As a result of the publicity someone living in a terraced house in Hastings on the south coast of England contacted Paul McCartney's company and then returned the bass to them," the Lost Bass Project said. The instrument was returned last year, but this was only announced on Thursday.

The instrument was stolen from a van in the Notting Hill area of London in October 1972, the search team said, citing information received during their investigation. "The guitar has been authenticated by Höfner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved," a spokesperson on McCartney's website said.

Wass told Reuters the bass guitar was "somewhat damaged" with a crack in the neck, a damaged bridge that would need replacing and pickups that did not work anymore. "But they can be sorted out, the neck can be repaired and we can make it playable again," Wass said.

In 2015, a guitar stolen from the late John Lennon in the 1960s sold for $2.41 million at an auction in Beverly Hills, California. The person in possession of it said he originally bought it without knowing its connection to Lennon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024