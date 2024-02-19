Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve won't release deleted scenes for 'Dune 2'

There will be no extended cut or extra scenes for fans of Dune Part Two as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve believes if a scene is not in the movie it is dead.The Oscar-nominated director, whose upcoming film Dune Part Two has a sprawling canvas, told news portal Collider that he is strict in his editing process but the scenes which end up on the editing table are not to be seen by fans.Im a strong believer that when its not in the movie, its dead.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:18 IST
Denis Villeneuve won't release deleted scenes for 'Dune 2'

There will be no extended cut or extra scenes for fans of ''Dune: Part Two'' as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve believes if a scene is not in the movie it is dead.

The Oscar-nominated director, whose upcoming film ''Dune: Part Two'' has a sprawling canvas, told news portal Collider that he is strict in his editing process but the scenes which end up on the editing table are not to be seen by fans.

''I'm a strong believer that when it's not in the movie, it's dead. I kill darlings, and it's painful for me," Villeneuve said. ''Sometimes I remove shots and I say, 'I cannot believe I'm cutting this out.' I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It's painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It's too painful. When it's dead, it's dead, and it's dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I'm very, I think, severe in the editing room. I'm not thinking about my ego, I'm thinking about the movie," he said.

Villeneuve is not the only director who refuses to release deleted scenes in the DVD of a movie. Filmmker Christopher Nolan is also a director who is vigorous with his editing process.

Nolan, in the past, has spoken about how he tries to weed out extra scenes on the paper to cut costs ''because it's crazy expensive to shoot things that aren't going to be in the film''.

''Dune: Part Two'' is a follow up of Villeneuve's 2021 movie, an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name.

The film features Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve is known for directing films such as ''Incendies'', ''Enemy'', ''Sicario'', ''Prisoners'', ''Arrival'' and ''Blade Runner 2049''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024