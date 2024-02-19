Jennifer Aniston calls Adam Sandler "very good friend" as she presents him with People's Icon Award

Actor Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of Adam Sandler and during her recent appearance at the award ceremony she called him an "extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends", reported People. " I am here to recognize my very good friend. My brother from another mother. And extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever, have," said Aniston as she presented him with the People's Icon Award at People's Choice Awards 2024.

"The People's Icon, Adam Sandler," she added. "No, sit down, Adam, I'm not done! Sit down!" she continued after Sandler, 57, rose from his seat in the audience. "Eager to get up here! I love you."

"I mean, the Sand Man. Who's more iconic than Adam Sandler, seriously?" Aniston asked the cheering crowd from her spot at the mic onstage. The actress went on to offer a quick overview of Sandler's career, from his debut on Saturday Night Live to his comedies and dramas, music tours, and everything in between.

"And yet in all of this extraordinary success, he has stuck to his roots; he's never strayed from the friends he's had for 35 years and counting," she said. "He created a world where he brings them into his movies -- basically getting to hang out with his buddies all day. And it doesn't hurt that his friends happen to be some of the most talented and hilarious writers and actors out there." "Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life," Aniston continued. "I'm proud to honour tonight, and I'd happily keep honouring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world."

After a reel of some of Sandler's best-known work played for the audience, Aniston introduced him, "Please welcome the People's Icon, Adam Sandler!" Aniston and Sandler first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunit, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)