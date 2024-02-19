Left Menu

"This will reveal a lot about our industry": Emraan Hashmi on his web series 'Showtime'

Actors Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting his upcoming drama show 'Showtime'.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:25 IST
Emraan Hashmi (Image source: ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting his upcoming drama show 'Showtime'. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million-dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Actors Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran will be seen in the lead roles. While talking to ANI about 'Showtime', Emraan said, "The trailer gives people an idea of the world we have created of contemporary Bollywood and this web series will reveal a lot about our industry."

He added, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way." In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show. 'Showtime' will be out on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

