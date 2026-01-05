Venezuelan Bonds Soar Amid Unexpected Seizure of President Maduro: A Complex Restructuring Awaits

The value of Venezuelan government bonds experienced a dramatic surge on Monday following the unexpected seizure of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces over the weekend. This development has invigorated hopes for a sovereign debt restructuring, anticipated to be one of the most intricate in recent history.

Bonds issued by both the government and state-run PDVSA reached new heights, with some increasing by as much as 30%. Analysts at JPMorgan highlighted this as a 'strong bounce', pointing out that the attention has shifted to potential new leadership in Venezuela and the consequential pathways to debt restructuring.

Current estimates place Venezuela's external debts between $150 billion and $170 billion. Analysts remain cautious about the restructuring process, comparing it to Greece's 2012 crisis. Despite political uncertainties, there is speculation of a 50% writedown on current bonds, with plans for issuing new bonds to cover missed payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)