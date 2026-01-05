Left Menu

Tragic End: Caste Differences Claim Aspiring Doctor's Life

A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at Government Medical College in Siddipet district, Telangana, allegedly committed suicide after a senior resident doctor reneged on his promise to marry her, citing caste differences. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections after a complaint from the victim's sister.

Updated: 05-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:35 IST
A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at the Government Medical College in Siddipet district, Telangana, tragically took her own life after being 'cheated' by a senior doctor who initially promised marriage but later declined due to caste differences, police reported on Monday.

Devastated by the refusal, she resorted to self-injecting a herbicide on January 3, losing consciousness in her college hostel. Her roommates rushed her to a nearby hospital in Siddipet, and she was subsequently transferred to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, where she succumbed to her condition on January 4.

Following a complaint by the victim's sister, authorities registered a case under the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leading to the arrest of the accused. The victim, from a modest family background, was known for her academic and sports achievements. The delayed marriage promises by the accused, a member of the backward classes, are said to have driven her to this extreme measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

