Maharashtra Civic Polls: Shinde's Bold Warning to Voters
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cautioned voters against mistakes in upcoming Thane civic elections, hinting at financial implications. He emphasized the success of the Mahayuti alliance and dismissed the impact of Uddhav-Raj Thackeray's reconciliation. Voters urged to choose development symbols of Shiv Sena and BJP.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:34 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a stern warning to voters at a roadshow in Thane, emphasizing the financial consequences of voting errors in upcoming civic elections.
Shinde confidently predicted a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti alliance, urging citizens to support the Shiv Sena and BJP.
Dismissing the recent Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reconciliation, Shinde claimed the opposition lacks substantial issues, with voters placing their trust in development and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)