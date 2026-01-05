Maharashtra Civic Polls: Shinde's Bold Warning to Voters

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a stern warning to voters at a roadshow in Thane, emphasizing the financial consequences of voting errors in upcoming civic elections.

Shinde confidently predicted a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti alliance, urging citizens to support the Shiv Sena and BJP.

Dismissing the recent Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reconciliation, Shinde claimed the opposition lacks substantial issues, with voters placing their trust in development and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)