Markets React Calmly Despite U.S. Military Strike in Venezuela

Major stock indexes surged and energy shares soared after a U.S. military strike captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The Dow Jones hit a record high while oil prices climbed. Despite geopolitical tensions, markets largely ignored the events, with key economic data and oil flows remaining the focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes soared and oil prices increased on Monday following a U.S. military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Energy shares made significant gains, with Exxon Mobil and Chevron seeing notable rises. The S&P 500 energy index jumped over 2%, contributing to positive market vibes.

President Donald Trump has placed Venezuela under temporary American control and warned of further military actions if Venezuela doesn't align with U.S. demands on oil industry reforms and drug trafficking cessation. This has sparked an increase in oil prices amid concerns over potential disruptions in crude supply from Venezuela's vast reserves.

Despite these geopolitical developments, the major indexes showed little unease. The Dow Jones surged by 600.51 points reaching 48,982.9, the S&P 500 increased by 45.32 points to 6,903.79, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 203.37 points to 23,439.00. European shares also saw a 0.9% rise.

