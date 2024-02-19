Left Menu

Berlinale film spotlights the liquid rock that builds our world

Our concrete urban landscape is at the heart of "Architecton", Russian director Victor Kossakovsky's exquisite but contradictory documentary that examines how humans build and destroy their world. The film sets black-and-white drone footage of quarries, temples and cities destroyed by earthquakes or missile strikes to sumptuous brass music from composer Evgueni Galperine, interspersed with scenes of Italian architect Michele De Lucchi erecting a stone circle in his garden.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:00 IST
Berlinale film spotlights the liquid rock that builds our world

Our concrete urban landscape is at the heart of "Architecton", Russian director Victor Kossakovsky's exquisite but contradictory documentary that examines how humans build and destroy their world.

The film sets black-and-white drone footage of quarries, temples and cities destroyed by earthquakes or missile strikes to sumptuous brass music from composer Evgueni Galperine, interspersed with scenes of Italian architect Michele De Lucchi erecting a stone circle in his garden. "Sugar, cement, the two drugs of our century," Kossakovsky told reporters at the Berlin Film Festival, where the film premieres on Monday, contrasting cheap Turkish housing levelled by earthquakes with the endurance of the 2,000-year-old temple Roman temple at Baalbek. "We have to stop this catastrophe."

De Lucchi, who designed Tbilisi's swirling Bridge of Peace as well as office equipment for Olivetti, laments that after completing his stone circle he will go back to working on a concrete skyscraper in Milan. "I hate concrete because it's aridity," De Lucchi says. "Nothing will grow up in a concrete building."

The film, one of 20 running for the festival's top Golden Bear prize, is flawed: for example Ukraine's Black Sea city of Mariupol is a ruin not because its houses were badly built but because they were struck by Russian missiles. And although the film is critical of poor concrete designs, it doesn't address the greater social evil of homelessness.

It's a failing that Kossakovsky, wearing a blue-and-yellow lapel pin expressing solidarity with Ukraine, acknowledges. "If I put everything in my film, it will be four hours minimum," he said. "And people don't like to watch four hours, right? So it's a contradiction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024