Kajol mourns demise of 'The Trial' co-ator Rituraj Singh

Actor Kajol on Tuesday mourned the demise of her web show 'The Trial' co-star Rituraj Singh.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:36 IST
Rituraj Singh, Kajol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kajol on Tuesday mourned the demise of her web show 'The Trial' co-star Rituraj Singh. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the family....prayers."

Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI. The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..." In 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Rituraj played the role of Badri's father (played by Varun Dhawan).

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha..." Artists never die. Om Shanti." Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others.

Apart from that, he was also seen in films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' 'Satyamev Jayate 2' and 'Yaariyan 2'. He was a part of several web series' including 'The Trial', 'Indian Police Force,' ' Made in Heaven,' 'Bandish Bandits,' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

