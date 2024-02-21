Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in intimate Sikh wedding ceremony

Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating each other for a long time, tied the knot on Wednesday in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj.

21-02-2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating each other for a long time, tied the knot on Wednesday in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj.' The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple on embarking on their new journey.

Meanwhile, a picture of the couple's Anand Karaj wedding ceremony standee surfaced online. Rakul and Jackky will also get married as per Hindu rituals in the evening.

Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

