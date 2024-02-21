Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:16 IST
International Mother Language Day celebrated in Bengal
Rallies were taken out and cultural programmes were held across West Bengal as International Mother Language Day was celebrated on Wednesday.

On the premises of the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata, artists drew 'rangoli' on roads while troupes sang songs and staged plays.

In many localities across the city, community clubs and cultural organisations took out processions, where Rabindranath Tagore's 'Bangla Mati Banglar Jal', which is also the state anthem of West Bengal, and modern Bengali song 'Ami Banglay Gaan Gai' were sung by rallyists sporting traditional attire.

The day was also observed in educational institutions such as Presidency University and Visva-Bharati as students brought out rallies singing songs in the memory of language martyrs killed in erstwhile East Pakistan on this day in 1952.

In Presidency University, SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), organised a quiz on 'Bangla, Bangali o Bangaliana' (Bangla, Bengali people and Bengaliness) on the occasion. Students from various departments took part in it.

Similar events were also organised in various other educational institutions and community clubs in different towns and villages across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in a state government programme.

In a post on X in Bangla, she wrote, ''Bengali language is the water that quenches my thirst.'' Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also paid tributes on X to language martyrs on the occasion.

