Actor Richa Chadha, poet Waseem Barelvi among others to take part in Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:10 IST
An eclectic mix of artistes across film, theatre, music and literature, including actors Vinay Pathak and Richa Chadha, poets Waseem Barelvi and Ashok Chakradhar, and singers Mamta Joshi and Sonam Kalra will take part in the 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab festival here, starting from Friday.

The art, culture and literature festival will be held at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

With an aim to promote Hindustani cultural heritage, the three day cultural program will feature an array of performances and sessions by some of the leading names in film, theatre, dance, music and literature.

The opening day will see a 'kavi sammelan', a saxophone performance by Yash Gulati, phakkad gayaki by Rajeev Singh and group, and Sufi singing by Sonam Kalra. Apart from Pathak and Chadha, theatre and film actors including Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvika, Ashok Pathak, Prakash Belawadi, and Durgesh Kumar will take part in conversations on different aspects of cinema and theatre over the weekend. The second day of the festival will also witness musical performances by Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Sajan Mishra, Rabab player Gulfam Ahmad Khan, ghazal singers Fareed Ahmad Khan and Nishi Singh, and dastangoi by Fauzia Dastango, Ritesh Yadav and Manu Sikandar Dhingra. "Our Hindustani art and literature are the soul of our vibrant cultural heritage. We have dedicated our efforts to build a platform which gives an opportunity to experience some of our best artists and their amazing performances. We have made a conscious effort to present Hindustani art in its pure format,'' poet and festival founder Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan said in a statement. The cultural soiree will come to an end on Sunday with performances by sitar maestro Shujaat Khan, Kathak dancer Richa Jain, Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar and group, sufi singer Mamta Joshi and a grand mushaira by renowned poets including Waseem Barelvi, Farhat Ahsas, Shariq Kaifi and Madan Mohan Danish.

