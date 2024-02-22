Navalny's team says death certificate says he died of natural causes
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team said on X on Thursday that the opposition politician's death certificate says he died of natural causes.
Navalny, 47, died last week in an Arctic penal colony and his team and family have alleged that the Kremlin murdered him, an allegation the Kremlin has angrily rejected.
