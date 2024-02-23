Left Menu

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on the first episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show 'No Filter Neha Season 6'.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:51 IST
"Would hide from my daughter": Shahid Kapoor reveals why he quit smoking
Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on the first episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show 'No Filter Neha Season 6'. During a chat with the host Neha, the 'Jab We Met' actor opened up about why he decided to quit smoking a few years ago after the birth of his daughter Misha.

He said, "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave up. One day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever and that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking." Misha was born in 2016 after Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They also have a son named Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. 'Deva' will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

