Pope cancels Saturday meetings because of mild flu - Vatican

Pope Francis cancelled his meetings on Saturday because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement. The 87-year-old pontiff holds regular audiences with Vatican officials on Saturdays as well as private meetings.

The pope has suffered repeated health problems in recent months and was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in December because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

