Left Menu

Robert Downey Jr praises his wife as he wins Male Actor in Supporting Role at SAG Awards 2024

'Oppenheimer' star Robert Downey Jr. won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 12:44 IST
Robert Downey Jr praises his wife as he wins Male Actor in Supporting Role at SAG Awards 2024
Robert Downey Jr (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Oppenheimer' star Robert Downey Jr. won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, reported People. The other nominees included Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie).

While starting his acceptance speech, Downey, 58, said, "Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice." He went on to rib his 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan and thank several people, before giving special props to his wife of more than two decades, Susan Downey.

"For 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor," Downey quipped. For his performance in 'Oppenheimer', Downey received his third nod at the SAG Awards, last nominated in 2009 for Tropic Thunder.

Opposite Cillian Murphy's titular protagonist, Downey's Admiral Lewis Strauss serves as J. Robert Oppenheimer's primary antagonist as the physicist navigates the moral and emotional dilemmas of creating the atomic bomb. Downey has had a successful awards season, beginning with the 2024 Golden Globes in January, when he won his category.

In his speech at that ceremony, the actor shouted out his "primary caregiver," wife Susan, 50, whom he said has "literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone. ... But she's easy on the eyes, so whatevs." Downey's fellow nominee Brown, 47, is no stranger to success at the SAG Awards, winning outstanding actor in a drama series in 2018 for 'This Is Us' and three more as part of the television show's ensemble. Playing the recently divorced brother of Jeffrey Wright's Monk Ellison (who is nominated for best actor), the Emmy winner delivered a nuanced performance in the dramedy as a newly out gay man.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024