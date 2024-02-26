Left Menu

'Captain Marvel' actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 due to ASL

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in Captain Marvel and Star Trek Discovery, has died at the age of 49 due to ASL.In an Instagram post, the actors family said Mitchell died on Saturday February 24. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend, the family said in its post.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:36 IST
'Captain Marvel' actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 due to ASL
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in ''Captain Marvel'' and ''Star Trek: Discovery, has died at the age of 49 due to ASL.

In an Instagram post, the actor's family said Mitchell died on Saturday (February 24). "With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the family said in its post. Mitchell's death comes over five years after he revealed his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis. ALS is a fatal disease that leads to progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure for it.

In an Instagram post in August last year, the actor wrote, ''It's been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings. ''At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific... yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for." Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt and two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024