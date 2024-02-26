Voice behind 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' Pankaj Udhas is no more

Who can forget the magical and intense voice behind 'Chitthi Aayee Hai'? Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas is no more but his soulful voice is etched in the hearts of music lovers who will remember him for his timeless melodies. He passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness on Monday. He left a legacy behind him that will always be there with his admirers and fans.

Pankaj Udhas was born in Jetpur in Gujarat on May 17, 1951. He was the youngest of three brothers. His parents are Keshubhai Udhas and Jituben Udhas. His eldest brother Manhar Udhas used to sing in Bollywood movies and his second brother Nirmal Udhas is also a well-known Ghazal singer. Apart from ghazals, he was also known for his works in movies. His first solo ghazal album 'Aahat' in 1980 gave him much recognition. Later, he went on to record several hits such as 'Mukarar' in 1981, 'Tarrannum' in 1982, 'Mehfil in 1983 and many others. The ace ghazal singer rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 film, 'Naam' starring Nutan, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Poonam Dhillon, Amrita Singh and Paresh Rawal. His song 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' created a sensation among music lovers all over the world. It was as selected as one of the 100 songs of the millennium by BBC Radio.

He went on to sing for several other movies such as Saath Saath (1982), Utsav (1984) and Prem Pratigyaa (1989). He has also collaborated with several other artistes such as Jagjit Singh, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Anup Jalota. In 1990, he collaborated with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for 'Mahiya Teri Kasam' in the movie 'Ghayal'. This song achieved immense popularity. Another hit track also was 'Chandi Jaisa Rang hai tera, sone jaise bal'.

Udhas sang the well-known song 'Na Kajre Ki Dhar' from the film 'Mohra' in 1994, alongside Sadhana Sargam, which was also highly successful. He continued to perform as a playback singer, appearing in films such 'Saajan', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee'. There was no looking back after that and he continued to amaze the audience all over the world through his albums and concerts. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri. Udhas initially started by learning the instrument tabla but later studied Hindustani vocal classical music under Ghulam Qadir Khan Sahab. Udhas then went to Mumbai to learn from Navrang Nagpurkar, a vocalist from the Gwalior Gharana.

His elder brother Manhar Udhas was also a stage performer who helped him get started in music. During the Sino-Indian War, he gave his stage performance, singing "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo". Udhas also started a talent hunt TV show, 'Aadab Aarz Hai'.

The passing away of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas has created a void that can never be filled but his voice will be heard for generations to come. (ANI)

