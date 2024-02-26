Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty mourn demise of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday mourned the demise of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:13 IST
Pankaj Udhas (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday mourned the demise of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a picture on her stories that she captioned, "Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti."

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture on her Instagram stories, posting, "Om Shanti. Aapki awaz hum sabke saath hamesha rahegi. Heartfelt condolences to Pankaj ji's loved ones." Actor Sushmita Sen wrote, "Rest in peace sir. Beautiful soul."

The globally renowned Ghazal stalwart and Padma Shri recipient passed on Monday at the age of 72. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

The legendary singer had been battling a prolonged illness. Among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his vocals to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

The singer's demise left the music industry in shock and grief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

