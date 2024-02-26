Kerala CM condoles demise of Pankaj Udhas
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed condolences over the demise of renowned ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for songs such as Chitthi Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein.The 72-year-old singer died at a hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness.In a post on social media platform X, Vijayan said Udhas transcended cultural and national boundaries with his soulful and popular rendering of emotions in ghazals.Adieu Padmashri Pankaj Udhas
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed condolences over the demise of renowned ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for songs such as 'Chitthi Ayee Hai' and 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein'.
The 72-year-old singer died at a hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness.
In a post on social media platform X, Vijayan said Udhas transcended cultural and national boundaries with his soulful and popular rendering of emotions in ghazals.
''Adieu Padmashri Pankaj Udhas! He has transcended cultural and national boundaries with his soulful & popular rendering of emotions in ghazals. Joining the grief of his family, friends and followers across the world,'' the CM said.
Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including 'Naam', 'Saajan' and 'Mohra'.
