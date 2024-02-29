Ex-Tanzanian president Mwinyi, who launched country's free market, dead at 98
President Hassan said Mwinyi died in hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment for lung cancer. He had been receiving treatment since November, Hassan said.
Former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, credited with ushering the East African nation into free market economics, has died at age 98, current President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Thursday in a television broadcast.
Mwinyi succeeded Tanzania's first post-independence president, Julius Nyerere, who left office in 1985 after 22 years in power. "On behalf of the government, I would like to convey my condolences to the family, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians for this loss," President Hassan said.
Mwinyi was credited with introducing free market policies and was in turn succeeded by the late Benjamin Mkapa in 1995. President Hassan said Mwinyi died in hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment for lung cancer. He had been receiving treatment since November, Hassan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uganda says it is in talks to import all its oil via Tanzania
Globe Teleservices and TIGO Tanzania Forge Exclusive Partnership for Advanced A2P SMS Firewall Solution
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral with counterparts of Tanzania, Ghana, Slovak Republic, discusses bilateral cooperation
Tanzania hosts USAID experts to share best MEL policies and practices for improved programs
Tanzania switches on first turbine of hydro plant in World Heritage Site