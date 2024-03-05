Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani, mother Kokilaben offer prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat

After hosting star-studded pre-wedding festivities of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat.

05-03-2024
After hosting star-studded pre-wedding festivities of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat. In the videos captured by paps, Mukesh Ambani was seen seeking blessings with his mother and was also accompanied by Radhika's parents Viren and Shaila Merchant.

After seeking blessings, Mukesh Ambani interacted with the media and thanked the people of Jamnagar for their support. He said, "With the blessing of Lord Dwarkadhish, the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika took place. I would like to thank the people of Jamnagar for extending their support. Jamnagar is now on the international platform. Nita (Ambani) and I are very grateful to the people and extend our gratitude."

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

