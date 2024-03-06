Left Menu

Amit Shah meets veteran singer Asha Bhosle, unveils her photobiography 'Best of Asha'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met with veteran singer Asha Bhosle and unveiled latter's photobiography 'Best of Asha'.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 13:47 IST
Amit Shah meets veteran singer Asha Bhosle, unveils her photobiography 'Best of Asha'
Home Minister Amit Shah with veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Image Credit: ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met with veteran singer Asha Bhosle and unveiled latter's photobiography 'Best of Asha'. Conceptualised and initiated by Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA Ashish Shelar, 'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of the singer captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha. The book has been published by Valuable Group.

The book was released at the hands of Shah, who is on a visit to Mumbai, at Sahyadri Guest House. Ashish Shelar with his wife Pratima Shelar, Janai Bhosale, Anand Bhosale, Ameya Hete and Ankit Hete of Valuable Group, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevan Gani and designer Nutan Ajgaonkar who crafted the book were also present. In the visuals obtained from the meeting, Shah and Asha Bhosle can be seen indulging in a conversation. The two also posed with the 'Best of Asha' book.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008. (ANI)

