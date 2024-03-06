Jaya Prada appears before Rampur court in 2019 mode code violation cases

Former MP and actor Jaya Prada on Wednesday appeared before a special court here to record statements in connection with two cases related to alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court fixed the next hearing in the case on March 22.

The 61-year-old appeared before the court after skipping several summonses and seven non-bailable warrants. On February 27, the court declared her an ''absconder'' and directed police to arrest and produce her before it on March 6.

However, Jaya Prada reached here on March 4 and appeared before the court of MP-MLA Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal with her advocates. The court granted her conditional bail.

The actor was the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and lost to Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan. The cases were lodged at Kemri and Swar police stations of the districts during these elections.

The cases were filed by police, and she was accused of inaugurating newly completed developmental works when Model Code of Conduct was in place.

Before that Prada had won the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The SP expelled her subsequently.

''The former MP Jaya Prada appeared in the court of MP-MLA Special Court Magistrate Shobhit Bansal with her advocates and registered her statements in connection with the poll code violation cases. The court has now fixed the next hearing of the case on March 22,'' Prosecution Officer Neeraj Kumar said, The special MP-MLA court had issued summons to her several times in the past but she did not appear. Subsequently, non-bailable warrants were issued against her seven times, but the police could not produce her before the court.

She now assured the court that she would personally appear before it on every hearing and no application would be filed for exemption.

After the court's February 27 order asking police to arrest her, Jaya Prada had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking quashing of the non-bailable warrant. The court had dismissed her petition.

