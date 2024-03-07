Left Menu

Ming-Na Wen joins cast of new 'Karate Kid' film

Actor Ming-Na Wen has now joined the cast of the new 'Karate Kid' film, Variety, a US-based media outlet reported.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 09:18 IST
Ming-Na Wen joins cast of new 'Karate Kid' film
Ming-Na Wen (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Ming-Na Wen has now joined the cast of the new 'Karate Kid' film, Variety, a US-based media outlet reported. Much like the film's plot, details of Wen's role are currently under wraps. The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix's 'I Am Not Okay With This' and 'The End of the F--ing World'.

'Peter Rabbit' writer Rob Lieber will pen the screenplay, while Karen Rosenfelt will produce. Previously announced cast members include 'American Born Chinese' star Ben Wang in the titular role, plus Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who will reprise their characters from previous entries in the franchise. Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley will also star, as per Variety.

The 'Karate Kid' films have earned USD 618 million globally, and spawned the Emmy-nominated Netflix series 'Cobra Kai.' The series, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, takes place decades after the events of the original movies, reawakening a rivalry between Macchio's Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Wen stars as Fennec Shand on the Disney+ series 'The Book of Boba Fett,' a spinoff of 'The Mandalorian,' and was recently seen in the second season of HBO's 'Hacks.' She was honored as a Disney Legend in 2019 for her work in numerous Disney projects, including 'Mulan,' 'Marvel's Agents of Shield' and 'The Joy Luck Club.' Wen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023, reported Variety.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024