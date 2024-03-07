Ming-Na Wen joins cast of new 'Karate Kid' film

Actor Ming-Na Wen has now joined the cast of the new 'Karate Kid' film, Variety, a US-based media outlet reported. Much like the film's plot, details of Wen's role are currently under wraps. The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix's 'I Am Not Okay With This' and 'The End of the F--ing World'.

'Peter Rabbit' writer Rob Lieber will pen the screenplay, while Karen Rosenfelt will produce. Previously announced cast members include 'American Born Chinese' star Ben Wang in the titular role, plus Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who will reprise their characters from previous entries in the franchise. Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley will also star, as per Variety.

The 'Karate Kid' films have earned USD 618 million globally, and spawned the Emmy-nominated Netflix series 'Cobra Kai.' The series, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, takes place decades after the events of the original movies, reawakening a rivalry between Macchio's Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Wen stars as Fennec Shand on the Disney+ series 'The Book of Boba Fett,' a spinoff of 'The Mandalorian,' and was recently seen in the second season of HBO's 'Hacks.' She was honored as a Disney Legend in 2019 for her work in numerous Disney projects, including 'Mulan,' 'Marvel's Agents of Shield' and 'The Joy Luck Club.' Wen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023, reported Variety.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024. (ANI)

