"I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise": Millie Bobby Brown talks about performing stunts in 'Damsel'

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about performing all her stunts on her own in Netflix's new film, 'Damsel', according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise," Brown declared during a recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. "I did all my own stunts from start to finish."

Notorious for executing his own death-defying stunts, Cruise reportedly stated of his action work, "No one asked Gene Kelly, 'Why do you dance?'" This week, Brown clarified that her action job still caused her to feel nervous. "I'm really scared about doing my own stunts. Stunts are scary," she said. "You're just like, 'I'm not physically trained to do this.'"

Despite the fear, the 'Stranger Things' actress kept her eyes on the prize, "You're just like, 'Are we really gonna, like, am I really gonna do that stunt?'" she said. "And then that day they're like, 'Yep, put the harness on.'" Damsel is a fantasy-action film about Brown's Princess Elodie, who sets out to liberate herself and exact retribution after discovering that the family of the prince she married plans to sacrifice her to a dragon in order to satisfy an old debt. The film also stars Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, the latter of whom recently called Brown "a little powerhouse."

On Drew Barrymore this week, Brown also took a moment to praise her co-stars, saying Bassett is "an amazing person" with "great presence. But she also, you know, to observe her and watch her work, you're just like, 'Wow, you've always been good.'" 'Damsel' releases on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

