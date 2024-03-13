Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on 'Butta Bomma' song

Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: Flickr
British music sensation Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana and musician Armaan Malik ahead of his concert here on Saturday.

The 33-year-old singer's concert, part of his '+ - = ÷ x' tour, is slated to take place on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds here.

He arrived in the earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children here.

On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page. ''A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you, @teddysphotos,'' the actor wrote in the caption.

Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the ''Shape Of You'' singer on Wednesday.

In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the ''Butta Bomma'' song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo''.

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.

