Left Menu

Soccer-Vinicius Jr calls on UEFA to punish Atletico fans for alleged racist abuse

Vinicius Jr called on UEFA to punish Atletico Madrid fans for alleged racist chanting ahead of their team's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday. A video posted on social media appears to show Atletico fans outside the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid chanting racist abuse targeting the Real Madrid forward. "I hope you've already thought about their punishment Champions League, UEFA," Vinicius said on social media platform X on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 07:45 IST
Soccer-Vinicius Jr calls on UEFA to punish Atletico fans for alleged racist abuse

Vinicius Jr called on UEFA to punish Atletico Madrid fans for alleged racist chanting ahead of their team's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday. A video posted on social media appears to show Atletico fans outside the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid chanting racist abuse targeting the Real Madrid forward.

"I hope you've already thought about their punishment Champions League, UEFA," Vinicius said on social media platform X on Thursday. "It's a sad reality this happens even at matches I'm not at."

The Real Madrid winger has been the target of racist abuse on a number of occasions, sparking a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a special FIFA anti-racism committee. "If the chants took place within the stadium or its precinct, then the disciplinary body will assess reports from the match," a UEFA spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on March 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the Real Madrid forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024